Energy shares slide

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 41.13 points or 0.65% at 6238.8 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 1.76%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 1.61%),Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 1.51%),Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 0.95%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.92%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Castrol India Ltd (down 0.72%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.6%), Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (down 0.42%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.19%).

On the other hand, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 2.72%), Goa Carbon Ltd (up 1.03%), and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 0.64%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 51.02 or 0.1% at 49108.3.

The Nifty 50 index was up 19.8 points or 0.14% at 14657.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 111.94 points or 0.54% at 20956.93.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 40.66 points or 0.59% at 6929.94.

On BSE,1631 shares were trading in green, 1145 were trading in red and 164 were unchanged.

