Entertainment Network (India) consolidated net profit rises 22.64% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 36.95% to Rs 200.68 crore

Net profit of Entertainment Network (India) rose 22.64% to Rs 16.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 13.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 36.95% to Rs 200.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 146.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales200.68146.53 37 OPM %20.1124.27 -PBDT43.2236.28 19 PBT25.8620.19 28 NP16.1413.16 23

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 16:02 IST

