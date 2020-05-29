Shaily Engineering Plastics standalone net profit rises 98.01% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.91% to Rs 79.61 crore

Net profit of Shaily Engineering Plastics rose 98.01% to Rs 6.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.91% to Rs 79.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 77.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.35% to Rs 23.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.68% to Rs 336.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 338.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

