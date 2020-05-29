Shaily Engineering Plastics standalone net profit rises 98.01% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.91% to Rs 79.61 croreNet profit of Shaily Engineering Plastics rose 98.01% to Rs 6.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.91% to Rs 79.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 77.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.35% to Rs 23.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.68% to Rs 336.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 338.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales79.6177.36 3 336.04338.34 -1 OPM %19.0314.74 -17.2915.55 - PBDT12.219.28 32 48.5944.87 8 PBT7.545.32 42 30.7029.95 3 NP6.953.51 98 23.5919.28 22
