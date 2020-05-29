Voltas standalone net profit rises 40.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.80% to Rs 2066.35 croreNet profit of Voltas rose 40.67% to Rs 176.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 125.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.80% to Rs 2066.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2029.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.70% to Rs 569.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 464.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 7323.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6658.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2066.352029.79 2 7323.906658.28 10 OPM %8.664.43 -7.555.79 - PBDT241.35141.23 71 842.80624.94 35 PBT234.40136.27 72 815.55605.23 35 NP176.56125.51 41 569.90464.47 23
