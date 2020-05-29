Voltas standalone net profit rises 40.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.80% to Rs 2066.35 crore

Net profit of Voltas rose 40.67% to Rs 176.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 125.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.80% to Rs 2066.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2029.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.70% to Rs 569.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 464.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 7323.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6658.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

