Equitas Small Finance Bank allots 10.26 lakh equity shares under QIP

Equitas Small Finance Bank on 19 February 2022 approved the allotment of 10,26,31,087 equity shares of Rs 10 each to eligible Qualified Institutional Buyers at the issue price of Rs 53.59 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 43.59 per equity share) and reflects a discount of Rs 2.81 (i.e. 4.98%) on the floor price of Rs 56.40 per equity share, aggregating to Rs 5,499,999,952.33 only, pursuant to the Issue.

Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased to Rs 1251,39,13,630, comprising of 125,13,91,363 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 per equity share.

