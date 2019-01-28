Rane Brake Lining standalone net profit declines 19.94% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 3.11% to Rs 132.13 crore

Net profit of Rane Brake Lining declined 19.94% to Rs 10.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 13.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 3.11% to Rs 132.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 128.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales132.13128.14 3 OPM %14.0319.48 -PBDT20.5125.12 -18 PBT14.9519.67 -24 NP10.5613.19 -20

Mon, January 28 2019. 17:27 IST

