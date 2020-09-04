JUST IN
Finance Minister Emphasises Lenders Need To Expedite Resolution Of Loan Accounts
Business Standard

Panjon standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 91.85% to Rs 0.49 crore

Net profit of Panjon declined 88.89% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 91.85% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.496.01 -92 OPM %14.291.83 -PBDT0.050.11 -55 PBT0.010.09 -89 NP0.010.09 -89

First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 09:15 IST

