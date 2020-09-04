Panjon standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 91.85% to Rs 0.49 crore

Net profit of Panjon declined 88.89% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 91.85% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.496.0114.291.830.050.110.010.090.010.09

