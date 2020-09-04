Panjon standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Supra Pacific Management Consultancy standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the March 2020 quarter
Hind Rectifiers standalone net profit declines 92.88% in the June 2020 quarter
Amit International standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the March 2020 quarter
Pazel International standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the March 2020 quarter
Waterbase standalone net profit declines 56.89% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 91.85% to Rs 0.49 croreNet profit of Panjon declined 88.89% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 91.85% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.496.01 -92 OPM %14.291.83 -PBDT0.050.11 -55 PBT0.010.09 -89 NP0.010.09 -89
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU