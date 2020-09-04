Zuari Agro Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 99.59 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 46.50% to Rs 1002.46 croreNet Loss of Zuari Agro Chemicals reported to Rs 99.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 123.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 46.50% to Rs 1002.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1873.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1002.461873.77 -47 OPM %1.562.18 -PBDT-60.18-97.19 38 PBT-87.88-122.93 29 NP-99.59-123.08 19
