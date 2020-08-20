ETT reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
MPS consolidated net profit declines 9.88% in the June 2020 quarter
CDG Petchem consolidated net profit declines 67.65% in the March 2020 quarter
Dr Lal Pathlabs standalone net profit declines 23.26% in the March 2020 quarter
GFL standalone net profit declines 99.14% in the March 2020 quarter
D-Link India consolidated net profit declines 76.26% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 17.07% to Rs 0.68 croreNet profit of ETT reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 17.07% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.680.82 -17 OPM %50.0046.34 -PBDT0.560.23 143 PBT0.18-0.18 LP NP0.13-0.13 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU