GEE standalone net profit declines 12.42% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.84% to Rs 105.48 croreNet profit of GEE declined 12.42% to Rs 2.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.84% to Rs 105.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 85.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales105.4885.87 23 OPM %6.667.28 -PBDT5.585.30 5 PBT4.414.28 3 NP2.893.30 -12
