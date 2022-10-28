Eveready Industries India consolidated net profit declines 52.55% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.11% to Rs 375.75 croreNet profit of Eveready Industries India declined 52.55% to Rs 14.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.11% to Rs 375.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 357.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales375.75357.49 5 OPM %11.4415.75 -PBDT27.7845.00 -38 PBT20.9238.22 -45 NP14.7331.04 -53
