Bandhan Bank reports turnaround Q2 earnings
Eveready Industries India consolidated net profit declines 52.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 5.11% to Rs 375.75 crore

Net profit of Eveready Industries India declined 52.55% to Rs 14.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.11% to Rs 375.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 357.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales375.75357.49 5 OPM %11.4415.75 -PBDT27.7845.00 -38 PBT20.9238.22 -45 NP14.7331.04 -53

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 16:19 IST

