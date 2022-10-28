Eveready Industries India consolidated net profit declines 52.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.11% to Rs 375.75 crore

Net profit of Eveready Industries India declined 52.55% to Rs 14.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.11% to Rs 375.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 357.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.375.75357.4911.4415.7527.7845.0020.9238.2214.7331.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)