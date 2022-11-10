Everest Industries consolidated net profit declines 69.20% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 19.52% to Rs 356.41 croreNet profit of Everest Industries declined 69.20% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.52% to Rs 356.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 298.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales356.41298.19 20 OPM %1.763.25 -PBDT13.3623.13 -42 PBT4.8816.45 -70 NP3.2410.52 -69
