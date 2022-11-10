Everest Industries consolidated net profit declines 69.20% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.52% to Rs 356.41 crore

Net profit of Everest Industries declined 69.20% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.52% to Rs 356.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 298.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.356.41298.191.763.2513.3623.134.8816.453.2410.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)