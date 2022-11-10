Everest Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Piramal Pharma Ltd, BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd, Coastal Corporation Ltd Partly Paidup and The Byke Hospitality Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 November 2022.

Everest Industries Ltd lost 13.39% to Rs 806.9 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 32197 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7733 shares in the past one month.

Piramal Pharma Ltd tumbled 12.82% to Rs 136.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd crashed 9.90% to Rs 46.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48370 shares in the past one month.

Coastal Corporation Ltd Partly Paidup dropped 9.36% to Rs 106. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 48 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 928 shares in the past one month.

The Byke Hospitality Ltd corrected 9.26% to Rs 42.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 55280 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15829 shares in the past one month.

