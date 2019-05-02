Everest Industries standalone net profit declines 25.88% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.64% to Rs 367.35 croreNet profit of Everest Industries declined 25.88% to Rs 14.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.64% to Rs 367.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 341.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.68% to Rs 64.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.80% to Rs 1404.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1244.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales367.35341.27 8 1404.141244.85 13 OPM %6.617.78 -7.597.35 - PBDT24.5226.64 -8 105.4586.31 22 PBT20.8220.74 0 84.9062.76 35 NP14.6919.82 -26 64.2050.68 27
