Everest Industries standalone net profit declines 25.88% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 7.64% to Rs 367.35 crore

Net profit of declined 25.88% to Rs 14.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.64% to Rs 367.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 341.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.68% to Rs 64.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.80% to Rs 1404.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1244.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

