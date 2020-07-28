Excel Realty N Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.88 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Excel Realty N Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Excel Realty N Infra reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2019 quarter
JITF Infra Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 57.29 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Emami Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.15 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Marathon Nextgen Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.30 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 125.16% to Rs 3.49 croreNet loss of Excel Realty N Infra reported to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 125.16% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.06% to Rs 9.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.491.55 125 9.4110.58 -11 OPM %-102.29-33.55 --37.09-0.09 - PBDT-2.840.65 PL -2.440.57 PL PBT-2.890.56 PL -2.710.23 PL NP-2.880.59 PL -2.720.22 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU