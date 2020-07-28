Excel Realty N Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.88 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Net loss of Excel Realty N Infra reported to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 125.16% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.06% to Rs 9.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.491.55 125 9.4110.58 -11 OPM %-102.29-33.55 --37.09-0.09 - PBDT-2.840.65 PL -2.440.57 PL PBT-2.890.56 PL -2.710.23 PL NP-2.880.59 PL -2.720.22 PL

First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 16:32 IST

