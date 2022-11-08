Fairchem Organics standalone net profit declines 80.86% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 0.36% to Rs 168.26 croreNet profit of Fairchem Organics declined 80.86% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.36% to Rs 168.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 167.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales168.26167.66 0 OPM %5.5418.94 -PBDT7.7029.78 -74 PBT5.6528.02 -80 NP4.0020.90 -81
