Fairchem Organics standalone net profit declines 80.86% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Fairchem Organics declined 80.86% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.36% to Rs 168.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 167.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.168.26167.665.5418.947.7029.785.6528.024.0020.90

