JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shradha Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 35.29% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Fairchem Organics standalone net profit declines 80.86% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 0.36% to Rs 168.26 crore

Net profit of Fairchem Organics declined 80.86% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.36% to Rs 168.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 167.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales168.26167.66 0 OPM %5.5418.94 -PBDT7.7029.78 -74 PBT5.6528.02 -80 NP4.0020.90 -81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 18:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU