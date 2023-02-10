NCL Research and Financial Services standalone net profit rises 380.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
NCL Research and Financial Services standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2022 quarter
FSL recognized a 'Leader' in NelsonHall's NEAT Mortgage and Loan Services 2022 report
NCL Industries consolidated net profit declines 90.31% in the September 2022 quarter
Financials stocks rise
Sensex gains 264 pts, Nifty above 17,600 level
-
Sales rise 178.43% to Rs 1.42 croreNet profit of NCL Research and Financial Services rose 380.00% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 178.43% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.420.51 178 OPM %68.3141.18 -PBDT0.970.21 362 PBT0.960.20 380 NP0.720.15 380
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU