NCL Research and Financial Services standalone net profit rises 380.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of NCL Research and Financial Services rose 380.00% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 178.43% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.420.5168.3141.180.970.210.960.200.720.15

