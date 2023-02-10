JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

UTI Asset Management Company allots 10,696 equity shares under ESOS
Business Standard

NCL Research and Financial Services standalone net profit rises 380.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 178.43% to Rs 1.42 crore

Net profit of NCL Research and Financial Services rose 380.00% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 178.43% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.420.51 178 OPM %68.3141.18 -PBDT0.970.21 362 PBT0.960.20 380 NP0.720.15 380

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU