STI India reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.75 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 51.94% to Rs 3.97 crore

Net Loss of STI India reported to Rs 4.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 51.94% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.978.26 -52 OPM %-95.97-19.13 -PBDT-3.760.42 PL PBT-4.75-0.58 -719 NP-4.75-0.58 -719

First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 16:05 IST

