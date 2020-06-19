IDFC First Bank Ltd spurts 1.56%

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 26, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 38.24% in last one year as compared to a 13.78% fall in NIFTY and a 30.55% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 26, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.09% on the day, quoting at 10201.35. The Sensex is at 34567, up 1.05%. IDFC First Bank Ltd has added around 35.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 19.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20956.3, up 2.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 299.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 632.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

