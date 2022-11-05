JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Orbit Exports consolidated net profit rises 121.76% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Fineotex Chemical consolidated net profit rises 91.88% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 71.12% to Rs 134.31 crore

Net profit of Fineotex Chemical rose 91.88% to Rs 20.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 71.12% to Rs 134.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 78.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales134.3178.49 71 OPM %18.6918.86 -PBDT27.3415.88 72 PBT26.3215.37 71 NP20.5710.72 92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 08:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU