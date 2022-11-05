Fineotex Chemical consolidated net profit rises 91.88% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 71.12% to Rs 134.31 crore

Net profit of Fineotex Chemical rose 91.88% to Rs 20.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 71.12% to Rs 134.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 78.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.134.3178.4918.6918.8627.3415.8826.3215.3720.5710.72

