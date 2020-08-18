Flex Foods standalone net profit declines 1.36% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 12.56% to Rs 17.33 croreNet profit of Flex Foods declined 1.36% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.56% to Rs 17.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales17.3319.82 -13 OPM %27.5823.51 -PBDT5.204.42 18 PBT3.903.08 27 NP2.902.94 -1
