Flex Foods standalone net profit declines 1.36% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.56% to Rs 17.33 crore

Net profit of Flex Foods declined 1.36% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.56% to Rs 17.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales17.3319.82 -13 OPM %27.5823.51 -PBDT5.204.42 18 PBT3.903.08 27 NP2.902.94 -1

First Published: Tue, August 18 2020. 08:05 IST

