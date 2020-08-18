Flex Foods standalone net profit declines 1.36% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.56% to Rs 17.33 crore

Net profit of Flex Foods declined 1.36% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.56% to Rs 17.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.17.3319.8227.5823.515.204.423.903.082.902.94

