Power stocks slide

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 62.82 points or 1.38% at 4482.26 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 6.07%), NHPC Ltd (down 2.02%),Adani Power Ltd (down 1.31%),Adani Transmission Ltd (down 1.08%),Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.99%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Siemens Ltd (down 0.76%), and NTPC Ltd (down 0.65%).

On the other hand, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 1.98%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.45%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.27%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 148.27 or 0.24% at 60897.47.

The Nifty 50 index was down 39.85 points or 0.22% at 18125.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 23.45 points or 0.08% at 28818.18.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 10.85 points or 0.12% at 8979.25.

On BSE,1547 shares were trading in green, 1867 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

