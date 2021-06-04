FMCG shares fall

FMCG stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 72.59 points or 0.55% at 13069.46 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Cupid Ltd (down 6.63%), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (down 2.23%),CCL Products (India) Ltd (down 2.23%),Nestle India Ltd (down 2.22%),Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd (down 2.19%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Apex Frozen Foods Ltd (down 1.89%), Marico Ltd (down 1.65%), Avanti Feeds Ltd (down 1.39%), Tata Coffee Ltd (down 1.19%), and S H Kelkar & Company Ltd (down 1.11%).

On the other hand, Heritage Foods Ltd (up 6.74%), United Breweries Ltd (up 6.32%), and Globus Spirits Ltd (up 5.44%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 267.99 or 0.51% at 51964.44.

The Nifty 50 index was down 60.75 points or 0.39% at 15629.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 117.76 points or 0.49% at 24192.82.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 25.8 points or 0.34% at 7676.33.

On BSE,1719 shares were trading in green, 1356 were trading in red and 143 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)