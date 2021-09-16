FMCG shares gain

FMCG stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index rising 310.13 points or 2.08% at 15246.89 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (up 7.67%), ITC Ltd (up 6.71%),Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (up 4.9%),VST Industries Ltd (up 4.75%),Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd (up 2.94%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd (up 2.78%), AVT Natural Products Ltd (up 1.98%), Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (up 1.79%), Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (up 1.68%), and Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (up 1.65%).

On the other hand, Globus Spirits Ltd (down 3.12%), Eveready Industries India Ltd (down 1%), and Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (down 0.79%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 133.08 or 0.23% at 58856.28.

The Nifty 50 index was up 38.5 points or 0.22% at 17557.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 88.65 points or 0.31% at 28372.72.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 19.24 points or 0.22% at 8740.81.

On BSE,1727 shares were trading in green, 933 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)