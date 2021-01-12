FMCG stocks edge lower

FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index decreasing 67.07 points or 0.53% at 12666.21 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Varun Beverages Ltd (down 2.45%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (down 1.63%),Nestle India Ltd (down 1.57%),Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (down 1.53%),G M Breweries Ltd (down 1.43%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Parag Milk Foods Ltd (down 1.37%), S H Kelkar & Company Ltd (down 1.12%), Marico Ltd (down 1.06%), Godrej Agrovet Ltd (down 0.96%), and Dabur India Ltd (down 0.9%).

On the other hand, Eveready Industries India Ltd (up 5.27%), Hindustan Foods Ltd (up 3.85%), and Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (up 3.64%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 228.96 or 0.46% at 49498.28.

The Nifty 50 index was up 93 points or 0.64% at 14577.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 81.08 points or 0.43% at 18957.52.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 44.73 points or 0.71% at 6368.74.

On BSE,1628 shares were trading in green, 1332 were trading in red and 175 were unchanged.

