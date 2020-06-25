Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index rises 2.12%

Nifty FMCG index closed up 2.12% at 30113.25 today. The index is up 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, ITC Ltd added 5.34%, Hindustan Unilever Ltd gained 2.01% and United Spirits Ltd fell 1.13%.

The Nifty FMCG index is up 2.00% over last one year compared to the 13.16% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index is down 1.17% and Nifty Realty index is down 1.02% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.16% to close at 10288.9 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.08% to close at 34842.1 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)