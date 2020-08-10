Saksoft standalone net profit declines 34.21% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 7.77% to Rs 30.10 crore

Net profit of Saksoft declined 34.21% to Rs 5.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 7.77% to Rs 30.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 27.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales30.1027.93 8 OPM %28.0429.07 -PBDT7.9510.99 -28 PBT6.9610.06 -31 NP5.237.95 -34

