Future Consumer reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.23 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 26.33% to Rs 991.23 croreNet Loss of Future Consumer reported to Rs 5.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 4.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 26.33% to Rs 991.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 784.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales991.23784.66 26 OPM %2.171.73 -PBDT8.764.44 97 PBT-5.18-6.13 15 NP-5.23-4.70 -11
