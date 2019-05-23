Future Consumer reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.75 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 27.89% to Rs 1037.38 croreNet profit of Future Consumer reported to Rs 7.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.89% to Rs 1037.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 811.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 25.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 29.03% to Rs 3880.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3007.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1037.38811.16 28 3880.653007.47 29 OPM %1.680.68 -1.841.09 - PBDT3.738.04 -54 29.1812.34 136 PBT-10.54-6.55 -61 -23.97-33.14 28 NP7.75-3.63 LP -6.39-25.98 75
