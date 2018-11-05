JUST IN
Business Standard

Future Consumer reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.03 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 30.64% to Rs 804.90 crore

Net loss of Future Consumer reported to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net profit of Rs 8.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 30.64% to Rs 804.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 616.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales804.90616.10 31 OPM %3.342.43 -PBDT27.1714.98 81 PBT18.998.56 122 NP-2.038.56 PL

First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 11:51 IST

