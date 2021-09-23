Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

VRL Logistics Ltd, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd and Quess Corp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 September 2021.

VRL Logistics Ltd, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd and Quess Corp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 September 2021.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd lost 5.96% to Rs 317 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 71.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

VRL Logistics Ltd tumbled 3.63% to Rs 386.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 72104 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23404 shares in the past one month.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd crashed 3.24% to Rs 52.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd dropped 3.08% to Rs 652.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15797 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23999 shares in the past one month.

Quess Corp Ltd pared 3.02% to Rs 932.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10894 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 87763 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)