Future Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 353.46 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 50.01% to Rs 783.28 croreNet loss of Future Enterprises reported to Rs 353.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 59.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 50.01% to Rs 783.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1566.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 331.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 144.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.32% to Rs 5365.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5983.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales783.281566.96 -50 5365.665983.14 -10 OPM %11.0926.13 -24.9124.48 - PBDT-86.62267.54 PL 698.59969.24 -28 PBT-358.9055.49 PL -335.13153.66 PL NP-353.4659.51 PL -331.34144.96 PL
