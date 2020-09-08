JUST IN
Info Edge (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 93.66 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.85% to Rs 285.05 crore

Net profit of Info Edge (India) reported to Rs 93.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 187.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.85% to Rs 285.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 319.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales285.05319.74 -11 OPM %36.49-51.34 -PBDT129.60-136.72 LP PBT116.87-147.07 LP NP93.66-187.58 LP

Tue, September 08 2020. 08:50 IST

