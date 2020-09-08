JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Generic Pharmasec standalone net profit rises 2250.00% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Future Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 294.94 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 71.87% to Rs 343.55 crore

Net loss of Future Enterprises reported to Rs 294.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 46.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 71.87% to Rs 343.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1221.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 288.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 24.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.44% to Rs 4043.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4565.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales343.551221.08 -72 4043.154565.64 -11 OPM %6.0330.89 -27.9228.96 - PBDT-128.46234.23 PL 535.32771.43 -31 PBT-333.8335.24 PL -325.362.24 PL NP-294.9446.33 PL -288.5024.02 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 08 2020. 09:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU