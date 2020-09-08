Future Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 294.94 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 71.87% to Rs 343.55 croreNet loss of Future Enterprises reported to Rs 294.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 46.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 71.87% to Rs 343.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1221.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 288.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 24.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.44% to Rs 4043.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4565.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales343.551221.08 -72 4043.154565.64 -11 OPM %6.0330.89 -27.9228.96 - PBDT-128.46234.23 PL 535.32771.43 -31 PBT-333.8335.24 PL -325.362.24 PL NP-294.9446.33 PL -288.5024.02 PL
