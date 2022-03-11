Telecom shares slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 6.7 points or 0.4% at 1687.07 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 5.09%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 1.49%),Route Mobile Ltd (down 1.29%),Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.94%),HFCL Ltd (down 0.88%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.62%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 0.62%), and GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 0.57%).

On the other hand, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 5%), Reliance Communications Ltd (up 1.95%), and Indus Towers Ltd (up 0.8%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 45.86 or 0.08% at 55418.53.

The Nifty 50 index was down 22.85 points or 0.14% at 16572.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 144.04 points or 0.54% at 27042.33.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 17.36 points or 0.21% at 8116.45.

On BSE,1956 shares were trading in green, 1306 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)