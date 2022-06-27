Future Retail Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, Indostar Capital Finance Ltd, Future Consumer Ltd and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 June 2022.

Future Retail Ltd crashed 4.99% to Rs 6.85 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 30.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd lost 3.01% to Rs 1760. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 79391 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23850 shares in the past one month.

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd tumbled 2.98% to Rs 138.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3177 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5832 shares in the past one month.

Future Consumer Ltd fell 2.88% to Rs 2.02. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 38.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59 lakh shares in the past one month.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd pared 2.69% to Rs 859.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20826 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13507 shares in the past one month.

