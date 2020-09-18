G K Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 45.31% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net loss of G K Consultants reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 45.31% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.350.64-102.8632.81-0.360.21-0.360.21-0.360.21

