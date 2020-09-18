JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

EIH finalizes terms of rights issue
Business Standard

G K Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 45.31% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net loss of G K Consultants reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 45.31% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.350.64 -45 OPM %-102.8632.81 -PBDT-0.360.21 PL PBT-0.360.21 PL NP-0.360.21 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, September 18 2020. 07:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU