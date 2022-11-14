G K P Printing & Packaging standalone net profit declines 26.09% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.05% to Rs 15.57 crore

Net profit of G K P Printing & Packaging declined 26.09% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.05% to Rs 15.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.15.5712.973.405.090.520.670.430.600.340.46

