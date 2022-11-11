JUST IN
G R Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 78.28% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.49% to Rs 2136.36 crore

Net profit of G R Infraprojects rose 78.28% to Rs 336.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 188.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.49% to Rs 2136.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1882.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2136.361882.38 13 OPM %28.1520.73 -PBDT518.81319.50 62 PBT456.79248.50 84 NP336.23188.60 78

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:36 IST

