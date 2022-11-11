G R Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 78.28% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
G R Infraprojects standalone net profit rises 7.24% in the March 2022 quarter
G R Infraprojects announces completion of Uttar Pradesh project
Nifty nears 16,750 mark, Aether Industries spurts on debut
Bajaj Auto, Vodafone Idea, IRB Infra to be watched
Indices open on firm note, breadth strong
-
Sales rise 13.49% to Rs 2136.36 croreNet profit of G R Infraprojects rose 78.28% to Rs 336.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 188.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.49% to Rs 2136.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1882.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2136.361882.38 13 OPM %28.1520.73 -PBDT518.81319.50 62 PBT456.79248.50 84 NP336.23188.60 78
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU