G R Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 78.28% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of G R Infraprojects rose 78.28% to Rs 336.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 188.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.49% to Rs 2136.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1882.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2136.361882.3828.1520.73518.81319.50456.79248.50336.23188.60

