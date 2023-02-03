JUST IN
ADC India Communications standalone net profit rises 111.05% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 55.91% to Rs 38.26 crore

Net profit of ADC India Communications rose 111.05% to Rs 3.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 55.91% to Rs 38.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales38.2624.54 56 OPM %12.788.11 -PBDT5.152.47 109 PBT5.102.40 113 NP3.821.81 111

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 13:59 IST

