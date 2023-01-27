Shree Digvijay Cement Co. consolidated net profit rises 40.17% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.20% to Rs 206.44 crore

Net profit of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. rose 40.17% to Rs 10.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 36.20% to Rs 206.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 151.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.206.44151.577.7512.6316.5819.617.8211.7810.197.27

