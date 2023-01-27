JUST IN
Shree Digvijay Cement Co. consolidated net profit rises 40.17% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.20% to Rs 206.44 crore

Net profit of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. rose 40.17% to Rs 10.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 36.20% to Rs 206.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 151.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales206.44151.57 36 OPM %7.7512.63 -PBDT16.5819.61 -15 PBT7.8211.78 -34 NP10.197.27 40

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 12:29 IST

