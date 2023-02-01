Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Monarch Networth Capital Ltd, Loyal Equipments Ltd, Jet Freight Logistics Ltd and Inspirisys Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 February 2023.

Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd tumbled 14.46% to Rs 515.2 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4399 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1279 shares in the past one month.

Monarch Networth Capital Ltd crashed 11.60% to Rs 258.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2500 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4686 shares in the past one month.

Loyal Equipments Ltd lost 8.05% to Rs 60.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 63702 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33922 shares in the past one month.

Jet Freight Logistics Ltd fell 7.71% to Rs 18.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Inspirisys Solutions Ltd pared 7.69% to Rs 51.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1136 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1661 shares in the past one month.

