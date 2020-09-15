Garware Synthetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 71.49% to Rs 0.65 croreNet Loss of Garware Synthetics reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 71.49% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.652.28 -71 OPM %4.62-0.44 -PBDT-0.04-0.04 0 PBT-0.05-0.05 0 NP-0.05-0.53 91
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
