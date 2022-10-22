Garware Technical Fibres consolidated net profit rises 16.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.31% to Rs 355.98 crore

Net profit of Garware Technical Fibres rose 16.83% to Rs 47.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 40.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.31% to Rs 355.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 281.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.355.98281.8317.4318.1066.5058.2361.0152.8247.7740.89

