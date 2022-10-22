Garware Technical Fibres consolidated net profit rises 16.83% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Space Incubatrics Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sales rise 26.31% to Rs 355.98 crore

Net profit of Garware Technical Fibres rose 16.83% to Rs 47.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 40.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.31% to Rs 355.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 281.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales355.98281.83 26 OPM %17.4318.10 -PBDT66.5058.23 14 PBT61.0152.82 16 NP47.7740.89 17

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 08:02 IST

