Gati reports consolidated net loss of Rs 62.91 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Allcargo acquires nearly 13 per cent stake in Gati
Gati reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.00 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Gati Ltd reports Rs 5 lakh loss in Dec qtr
Over 87% Gati shareholders vote for sale to Allcargo
Allcargo gets Sebi nod to launch open offer for stakebuy in Gati
-
Sales decline 19.44% to Rs 370.09 croreNet loss of Gati reported to Rs 62.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 8.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.44% to Rs 370.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 459.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 78.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 18.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.13% to Rs 1711.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1863.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales370.09459.39 -19 1711.671863.19 -8 OPM %-5.025.70 -2.085.06 - PBDT-27.1822.25 PL -4.7364.99 PL PBT-39.4814.95 PL -48.4335.47 PL NP-62.918.28 PL -78.2918.36 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU