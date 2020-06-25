Gayatri Tissue & Papers standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 84.85% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Gayatri Tissue & Papers declined 85.71% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 84.85% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 90.91% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 65.98% to Rs 0.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.100.660.822.4120.0013.643.6612.450.020.090.030.300.020.090.030.300.010.070.020.22

