Gayatri Tissue & Papers standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 84.85% to Rs 0.10 croreNet profit of Gayatri Tissue & Papers declined 85.71% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 84.85% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 90.91% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 65.98% to Rs 0.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.100.66 -85 0.822.41 -66 OPM %20.0013.64 -3.6612.45 - PBDT0.020.09 -78 0.030.30 -90 PBT0.020.09 -78 0.030.30 -90 NP0.010.07 -86 0.020.22 -91
