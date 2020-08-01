JUST IN
GDL Leasing & Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.08 crore

GDL Leasing & Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.080.08 0 OPM %00 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0

