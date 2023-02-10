Tourism Finance Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 8.24% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 17.46% to Rs 51.00 croreNet profit of Tourism Finance Corporation of India declined 8.24% to Rs 18.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 17.46% to Rs 51.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 61.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales51.0061.79 -17 OPM %90.1089.25 -PBDT24.8026.06 -5 PBT24.3825.63 -5 NP18.3820.03 -8
