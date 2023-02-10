Tourism Finance Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 8.24% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.46% to Rs 51.00 crore

Net profit of Tourism Finance Corporation of India declined 8.24% to Rs 18.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 17.46% to Rs 51.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 61.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.51.0061.7990.1089.2524.8026.0624.3825.6318.3820.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)