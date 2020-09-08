General Insurance Corporation of India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 497.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 18.91% to Rs 13657.26 croreNet loss of General Insurance Corporation of India reported to Rs 497.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 192.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.91% to Rs 13657.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16841.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales13657.2616841.22 -19 OPM %-7.040.62 -PBDT-783.37159.44 PL PBT-783.37159.44 PL NP-497.02192.07 PL
