General Insurance Corporation of India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 497.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.91% to Rs 13657.26 crore

Net loss of General Insurance Corporation of India reported to Rs 497.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 192.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.91% to Rs 13657.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16841.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.13657.2616841.22-7.040.62-783.37159.44-783.37159.44-497.02192.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)