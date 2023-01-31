Jubilant Ingrevia consolidated net profit declines 29.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.16% to Rs 1152.63 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Ingrevia declined 29.08% to Rs 91.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 129.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.16% to Rs 1152.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1283.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1152.631283.0113.1316.57151.60217.13121.60186.8791.53129.07

