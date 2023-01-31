Jubilant Ingrevia consolidated net profit declines 29.08% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 10.16% to Rs 1152.63 croreNet profit of Jubilant Ingrevia declined 29.08% to Rs 91.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 129.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.16% to Rs 1152.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1283.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1152.631283.01 -10 OPM %13.1316.57 -PBDT151.60217.13 -30 PBT121.60186.87 -35 NP91.53129.07 -29
